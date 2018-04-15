JEE main online 2018 paper analysis: How students across India reacted after the exam

Students, who appeared in the JEE main online exam 2018 on Sunday, gave a mixed response while talking about the difficulty level of the examination.

Bhopal

A class 12 student from Bhopal, Shivam Pandey said, “The paper was of moderate level. The paper had equal weightage of class 11 and 12 syllabus. Some questions of mathematics were difficult and time consuming.”

A class 12 student, Sujata Saxena said, “I found difficulty in attempting questions of physics and organic chemistry, but overall, the paper was a balanced one. I am happy that I did it comfortably without any technical problem.”

A faculty member of a reputed institute, who is not authorised to comment, said, “The paper was of moderate level like the offline exam. Majority of the students of our institute looked satisfied. The paper had equal number of questions from both class 11 and 12. The mathematics questions were scoring one and of moderate level.”

The JEE Main online paper 1 exam was conducted at different centres in 258 cities throughout India and abroad (in two shifts in some cities) on Sunday. The examination will also be held on Monday. The CBSE had conducted the JEE Main 2018 in pen and paper mode on April 8.

Students discussing the paper after appearing in JEE main online examination in Bhopal on Sunday. (HT photo/Bhopal)

Jharkhand

Avinash Priyam, who appeared in the exam at the Tata Consultancy Centre in Dhanbad, said, “Chemistry, which used to be tough earlier, was easy this year.”

Priyam, a class 12 student of Delhi Public School (DPS), Dhanbad, said, “Overall the papers were average, which were neither tough nor easy.”

Rohit Kumar, a class 12 student of Doon Public School, Dhanbad, also said that the chemistry paper was easy but mathematics was tough. “The physics paper was also partially tough.”

Allahabad

“The online JEE Main question paper was comparatively easier to the offline mode as calculations of questions of mathematics besides theorem-based questions in physics were less time consuming. I attempted all questions in mathematics and physics, but could not attempt all 30 questions in Chemistry,” said Abhishek Mishra, who appeared in the online exam at United College of Engineeering and Research, Allahabad.

“Questions in chemistry were a bit complex especially on topics like Solid State, Electro Chemistry and Solutions. Due to negative marking, I preferred not to answer all questions. However, physics was easy, but calculations in mathematics were lengthy,” said Ajay Yadav, another aspirant who appeared in the online exam at United Institute of Technology, Allahabad.

“Both physics and mathematics had lengthy and time-consuming questions, but not as tough as given in offline mode of the exam held last Sunday. The chemistry paper was also not very tough, but questions pertaining to Coordinate Chemistry and Compounds containing Nitrogen were complex,” said Sachin Srivastava, who appeared in the exam at United Institute of Technology, Allahabad.

(With inputs from Shruti Tomar in Bhopal, Kenneth John in Allahabad and Sanjoy Kumar Day in Jharkhand)