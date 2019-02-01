JEE Main Paper 2 result 2019 declared at jeemain.nic.in, Andhra boys top

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main Paper 2 results on the official website jeemain.nic.in. The examination was held in January.

A total of 1,80,052 candidates had registered for the paper 2 (B. Arch. /B. Planning) examination out of which 1,45,386 appeared. There were 390 examination centres across the country and abroad.

Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayana and Gudla Raghunandan Reddy from Andhra Pradesh have topped the exam with 100 NTA scores. NTA Scores are normalised scores across multi session papers and are based on the relative performance of candidates who appeared in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

Candidates can check their JEE main Paper 2 results by clicking here.

The NTA Score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored EQUAL TO OR BELOW (same or lower raw scores) that particular percentile in that session.

The NTA scores of a candidate is calculated as follows:

100 X number of candidates appeared in the ‘Session’ with raw score EQUAL TO OR LESS than the candidate divided by total number of the candidates who appeared in the ’Session’.

The NTA Score of the total is NOT an aggregate or average of the NTA Score of individual subject. NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained.

The NTA has also released the final answer key of the JEE Main paper 2 examination.

The agency will release the ranks of the candidates after the result of April exams are also announced.

The application process for JEE (Main) April-2019 Examination will start from February 8 and continue till March 7, 2019. The uploading of images and payment of the application fee will continue till March 8.

The JEE (Main) April 2019 Examination will be held between April 6 and 20.

First Published: Feb 01, 2019 14:15 IST