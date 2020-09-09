e-paper
JEE Mains 2020 results to be announced soon, says Education Minister Pokhriyal

JEE Mains 2020 results to be announced soon, says Education Minister Pokhriyal

JEE Mains 2020: After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 09, 2020 13:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Union Education Minister, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’(ANI)
JEE Mains 2020: The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday said that the process for JEE Mains 2020 result declaration has begun and it will be announced soon.

Pokhriyal on his official twitter handle writes, “My heartfelt thanks to all students and parents for reposing trust in the government and participating in JEE Main exam. Process for result declaration has begun and results will be announced soon.” 

After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Mains examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Mains 2020 examination from September 1 to 6, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

The agency on Tuesday also released the JEE Mains 2020 answer key on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exams can raise objections against the answer key, if any, on or before September 10, 2020.

How to check JEE Mains 2020 results:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2020 results will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references.

