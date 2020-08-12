e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE Mains admit card 2020 expected in a few days, here’s how to download

JEE Mains admit card 2020 expected in a few days, here’s how to download

JEE Mains admit card 2020: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains examination will be able to download their JEE main admit card online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

education Updated: Aug 12, 2020 15:46 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Mains admit card 2020.
JEE Mains admit card 2020.(HT file)
         

JEE Mains admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit card of JEE Mains examinations 2020 soon on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains examination will be able to download their JEE main admit card online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The agency will be conducting the JEE Mains entrance examination from September 1 to 6, 2020. The exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning shift and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening shift.

“The dates of downloading the admit card indicating roll number and centre of the examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and JEE Mains,” reads the official NTA notice.

How to download JEE mains Admit card after it is released:

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains Admit card link

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. JEE Mains admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references.

tags
top news
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
4 big reasons why Congress brought Sachin Pilot back into the fold
Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh
Two HAL light combat choppers deployed in Ladakh
Kerala shrines under Devaswom Board to open next week; Sabarimala stays shut
Kerala shrines under Devaswom Board to open next week; Sabarimala stays shut
BJP’s horse-trading politics defeated in Rajasthan, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
BJP’s horse-trading politics defeated in Rajasthan, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Chinese woman, 68, tests Covid-19 positive after recovering in February
Chinese woman, 68, tests Covid-19 positive after recovering in February
Eyewitness reveals strong mob gathered, pelted stones at police
Eyewitness reveals strong mob gathered, pelted stones at police
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
‘He’s off my Christmas list’: Broad reacts after father slaps fine
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
Bengaluru clashes: Watch how group of Muslim youth protected police station
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 VaccinePM ModiSanjay DuttBengaluru ViolenceCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In