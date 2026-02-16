JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1 out: Where, how to check NTA JEE scorecards
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1, available at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The 100th percentile list features 12 male candidates, predominantly from Rajasthan. Scores for 68 candidates were withheld due to unfair practices. The exams took place from January 21 to 29, 2026, with a final answer key released thereafter.
National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can check the results through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The overall 100th percentile list consists of 12 candidates and is dominated by male candidates. Most of the candidates in the list are from Rajasthan, including Kabeer Chhillar, Chiranjib Kar and Arnav Gautam.
NTA also said that the scores of 68 candidates have not been declared as they were found indulging in Unfair Means practices/ discrepancies in the identity verification, etc.
Steps to check the results

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.
5. Check the scorecard and download the results page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The final answer key has been released. A total of 9 questions have been dropped.
When was the exams held?
The NTA JEE examination was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The Paper I exam was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2026, in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.
The provisional answer key was released on February 4. The objection window was opened on the same date. The link to raise objection was closed on February 6, 2026. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.
