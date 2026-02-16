JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1 out: Where, how to check NTA JEE scorecards

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can check the results through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Most of the candidates who scored 100 percentile are from Rajasthan, including Kabeer Chhillar, Chiranjib Kar and Arnav Gautam. (Representational Image)

The overall 100th percentile list consists of 12 candidates and is dominated by male candidates. Most of the candidates in the list are from Rajasthan, including Kabeer Chhillar, Chiranjib Kar and Arnav Gautam.

NTA also said that the scores of 68 candidates have not been declared as they were found indulging in Unfair Means practices/ discrepancies in the identity verification, etc.

Steps to check the results

1. Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on JEE Mains Result 2026 for Session 1 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

5. Check the scorecard and download the results page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final answer key has been released. A total of 9 questions have been dropped.

When was the exams held? The NTA JEE examination was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The Paper I exam was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, 2026, in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Paper 2 was held on the last date in a single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

The provisional answer key was released on February 4. The objection window was opened on the same date. The link to raise objection was closed on February 6, 2026. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of NTA JEE.