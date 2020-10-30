JEECUP Counselling 2020: Application begins for 5th round of seat allotment
The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on Friday started the application process for the fifth round of counselling. The application window will close on October 31. Candidates can apply online at jeecup.nic.in.
Candidates will have to register, pay the application fee, upload the required documents and respond to queries during the registration process. After the seat is alloted to candidates, they will have to lock their choices for seat confirmation. The fifth seat allotment result will be declared on November 17.
Documents Required for Verification And Admission
Admit Card of JEECUP
JEECUP Rank Card
JEECUP Counselling call letter
Marksheets and certificates of the qualifying exam
Domicile Certificate
Character Certificate
Migration Certificate (if applicable)
Reservation Certificate (if applicable)
Two latest passport size photographs