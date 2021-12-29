Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020 declared, here’s direct link
Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020: Students who have appeared in the JAC Class 10 and 12 compartmental examination 2020 can check their results online at jacresults.comeducation Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 19:38 IST
Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday declared the results for Class 10 and 12 compartmental examination 2020 on its official website.
Students who have appeared in the JAC Class 10 and 12 compartmental examination 2020 can check their results online at jacresults.com
The JAC conducted the Class 12 compartmental examination from November 6 to 13, 2020 while Class 10 compartmental examination was held from November 9 to 13. The compartmental examinations were held across 1,432 centres.
Direct link to check JAC Class 12 Arts results
Direct link to check JAC Class 12 Commerce results
Direct link to check JAC Class 12 Science results