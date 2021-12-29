Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020 declared, here’s direct link

education

Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday declared the results for Class 10 and 12 compartmental examination 2020 on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the JAC Class 10 and 12 compartmental examination 2020 can check their results online at jacresults.com

The JAC conducted the Class 12 compartmental examination from November 6 to 13, 2020 while Class 10 compartmental examination was held from November 9 to 13. The compartmental examinations were held across 1,432 centres.

