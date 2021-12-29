e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020 declared, here’s direct link

Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020 declared, here’s direct link

Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020: Students who have appeared in the JAC Class 10 and 12 compartmental examination 2020 can check their results online at jacresults.com

education Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 19:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020.
Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Jharkhand Class 10 and 12 compartmental results 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Tuesday declared the results for Class 10 and 12 compartmental examination 2020 on its official website.

Students who have appeared in the JAC Class 10 and 12 compartmental examination 2020 can check their results online at jacresults.com

The JAC conducted the Class 12 compartmental examination from November 6 to 13, 2020 while Class 10 compartmental examination was held from November 9 to 13. The compartmental examinations were held across 1,432 centres.

Direct link to check JAC Class 12 Arts results

Direct link to check JAC Class 12 Commerce results

Direct link to check JAC Class 12 Science results

Direct link to check JAC Class 10 results

tags
top news
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
At mega rally, Bengal CM says, ‘Visva-Bharati has become centre of dirty politics’
At mega rally, Bengal CM says, ‘Visva-Bharati has become centre of dirty politics’
New variant of Sars-Cov-2 not impediment to vaccine development, says CCMB
New variant of Sars-Cov-2 not impediment to vaccine development, says CCMB
Scientists quell Covid-19 variant fears, say staying cautious sufficient
Scientists quell Covid-19 variant fears, say staying cautious sufficient
‘Bring ordinances on MSP’: Owaisi slams BJP over anti-conversion laws
‘Bring ordinances on MSP’: Owaisi slams BJP over anti-conversion laws
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
China readies Plan B for Nepal Communist Party if PM Oli doesn’t play ball
Strong earthquake strikes Croatia: Here’s what we know so far
Strong earthquake strikes Croatia: Here’s what we know so far
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
‘Those who vandalise country’s infrastructure…’: PM Modi amid farmer protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In