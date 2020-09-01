Jharkhand geared up to hold JEE-Main exam beginning today

education

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 09:32 IST

The Jharkhand administration is all geared up to hold the Joint Entrance Exams (JEE)-Main, beginning from Tuesday, across five cities-Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Dhanbad and Hazaribag-amid the ongoing Covid pandemic, officials said on Monday.

Masks, thermal scanning, social distancing and sanitization would be mandatory at all examination centres. Besides, there will be an isolation room at every centre for those showing symptoms of Covid during health scanning at the centre, officials said.

As many as eight centres- two each in Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Dhanbad, and one each in Bokaro and Hazaribag- have been set up, where more than 23,000 students are supposed to take the examination in batches till September 6. The examination would be conducted in two shifts at most of the centres.

Meanwhile, examinees have given a mixed response to the holding of the examination amid a pandemic with a majority of them saying their primary motive would be to remain safe.

Rohit Kumar, an examinee from Dhanbad’s Bhuli Nagar area, said, “My fear is if I get infected, I may not able to write JEE-Advance, which is scheduled on September 27.”

Many students said their preparations got affected due to the recent controversy and doubt around the holding of these examinations. “We thought the examination will be postponed,” said Anshuman, an examinee from Ranchi.

Ranchi city coordinator for JEE-Main, Ram Singh, who is also the principal of Delhi Public School (DPS), said, “In Ranchi, two centres have been set up at Tatisilwai and Tupudana. Around 8,000 students would appear at those centres in batches till September 6.”

He said, “On Tuesday, the examination will be held only at the Tupudana centre. From Wednesday, the examinations will be held at both the centres in two shifts. Around 1,500 students would write the examination in both the shifts.”

Ranchi sub-divisional officer (SDO) Lokesh Mishra said, “They are in constant touch with the centre superintendents in a bid to ensure free and fair examinations in a healthy atmosphere. All prescribed protocols for Covid-19, including thermal scanning, social distancing and wearing of masks, would be strictly followed. The centres have been asked to make separate arrangements for parents, keeping in mind Covid guidelines.”

Mishra said, “Every student will have to go through thermal scanning. Those who will show high temperature or any other symptoms of Covid would be shifted to a separate isolation room.”

After the JEE-Main, the National Testing Authority (NTA), the nodal body to conduct the examinations, will hold the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) on September 13.

The DPS Ranchi principal, who is also the city coordinator for NEET, said, “A total of 25 examination centres have been set up for the NEET exam, which will be conducted in one shift from 2pm to 5pm in one day.”

A total of 40 centres have been set up for NEET exam in three cities-Ranchi, Jamshedpur and Bokaro-where more than 22,000 students would appear.

Ranchi deputy commissioner (DC) Chhavi Ranjan on Monday held a meeting regarding preparation for holding the NEET examinations. The DC asked the officials to design an entry and exit time slot for examinees and arrange a separate space for parents.

The DC also asked to set up a help-desk at every examination centre so that students do not face any problem related to transportation.

78% youth vote ‘no difficulty’ in CM’s poll on Twitter

Concerned over the rising Covid cases, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday held a poll on his official Twitter handle, asking aspirants if they would face difficulty if the JEE-NEET exams are postponed, to which 78% people gave a negative response.

More than 1.87 lakh people responded to the poll, which concluded on Sunday late night. While 78% of them said they would face no difficulties, 21% respondents said they would. A mere one percent of the users responded with the ‘I don’t know’ option.