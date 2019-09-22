Jharkhand Government to appoint 110 senior residents in 5 medical colleges in 4 days

education

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:20 IST

In order to fulfil its undertaking to Medical Council of India (MCI), state government would appoint 110 senior residents (SR)/tutors on vacant posts of different departments in all five medical colleges through walk-in interviews within four days.

Deputy secretary health, medical education and family welfare department of government Abhishek Srivastava on Saturday issued a vacancy notice for appointment of senior residents and tutors in all five medical colleges including Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH) Dhanbad and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital (MGMMCH) Jamshedpur.

Last month (August) on directive of Supreme Court, Jharkhand government had given undertaking to MCI to compliance faculty deficiencies in three months in newly set up its three medical colleges, Hazaribagh, Palamu and Dumka to start teaching from current session.

State’s all medical colleges including PMCH and MGMMCH are reeling under shortage of senior residents and Tutors. At PMCH, only 36 are working against sanctioned posts of 70 while at MGMMCH only 44 are deployed against sanctioned posts of 97.

“Since classes have been started, 110 senior residents/tutors would be appointed this month to cater the requirements. A two-day walk-in interview has been called at IPH Institute, RCH campus Ranchi on September 25 and 26”, said deputy secretary Srivastava.

On first day (September 25) they would be appointed in faculties of anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, medicine, TB and Chest, pediatrics, surgery, orthopedic, ENT, eye, gynecology. On second day (September 26) doctors for microbiology, FMT, Pharmacology, PSM, radiology, radiotherapy, anesthesia, skin, Psychiatric and physical medicine and rehabilitation would be selected.

Highest number of doctors (11) would be selected for biochemistry department followed by 10 each in physiology and anatomy. Besides this, eight doctors would be selected for radiology department and 7 in anesthesia.

“Senior residents are being appointed for three years on a fixed honorarium of Rs 60,000 per month and their job would be spontaneously terminated after completion of tenure as per the health service rules of Jharkhand government”, said deputy secretary.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 16:20 IST