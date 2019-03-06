JIPMER MBBS 2019 registration begins today, check notification and steps to apply here

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has started the application process for MBBS 2019. JIPMER has also uploaded a notification-cum-prospectus. Candidates can register online at jipmer.edu.in from 11 am of March 6 till 5 pm of April 12.

The entrance exam will be conducted on June 2 for 200 seats including 150 seats at JIPMER, Puducherry and 50 seats at JIPMER, Karaikal.

IMPORTANT DATES



Registration begins- March 6, 2019 11 am

Last Date to register-----April 12, 2019 5 PM

Download of Hall Ticket ----- May 20 to June 2

Date of Entrance Examination------ June 2

Time of Entrance Examination (Two Shifts) --Morning Shift :- 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM --Afternoon Shift :- 03.00 PM to 05.30 PM

Expected date of publication of Merit List On or Before -------- June 21, 2019

Counselling of Choosing for JIPMER Puducherry (OR) JIPMER Karaikal

First Counselling (Tentative) JUNE 26 to 28 2019

Second Counselling (Tentative) JULY 24 2019

Third Counselling (Tentative)AUGUST 21 2019

Final Counselling (Tentative) SEPTEMBER 26 2019

Admission formalities --July 1, 2019.

Commencement of Course - July 3, 2019

Close of Admissions- MBBS 2019 Session- September 30.

Duration of Course

Duration of the MBBS course is 4 years and 6 months as per the Academic Calendar of JIPMER followed by ONE year of Compulsory Rotatory Internship for award of Degree.

AGE LIMIT

He/She has completed age of 17 years at the time of admission or will complete the age on or before 31st December 2019, the year of his/her admission to the first year M.B.B.S i.e. they should have been born on or before 01-01-2003. (Request for relaxation from the prescribed age limit will not be considered for any category of applicants). No upper age limit.

JIPMER MBBS 2019: HOW TO APPLY

Visit the official website jipmer.edu.in

On the homepage, click on Apply Online for JIPMER MBBS 2019 link

A registration form will open

Fill in the details to register yourself

Your User ID and password will be sent to your registered mobile number

Use the login credentials sent to your mobile number to login

On the right top, click on ‘Go to application form’

Fill in the required details

Upload your photograph and signature

Deposit the application fee.

Submit

Keep a saved copy of your duly filled form for future reference.

Keep safe your User ID and password.

For a detailed instruction on how to fill the form click here

Click here for detailed notification/ prospectus of JPIMER MBBS 2019 here

