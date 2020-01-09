e-paper
Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
JKBOSE 10th annual results 2019 declared for Kashmir division, check it at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 10th annual results 2019 declared for Kashmir division, check it at jkbose.ac.in

JKBOSE 10th annual results 2019: JKBOSE on Thursday declared the Secondary School examination of Class 10 annual examination results 2019 for Kashmir division.

education Updated: Jan 09, 2020 18:05 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKBOSE on Thursday declared the Secondary School examination of Class 10 annual examination results 2019 for Kashmir division.
JKBOSE on Thursday declared the Secondary School examination of Class 10 annual examination results 2019 for Kashmir division.
         

JKBOSE on Thursday declared the Secondary School examination of Class 10 annual examination results 2019 for Kashmir division. Students who had appeared in the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School education Class 10 annual examination 2019 from Kashmir division can check their results by visiting the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.ac.in.

Steps to check JKBOSE Class 10 annual exam results 2019:

1.Visit the official website of JKBOSE 2) Click on the link for result for Secondary School examination (Class 10th) annual 2019 Kashmir division 3) 4.Key in your roll number in log in page that opens 4. Your JKBOSE 10th result will appear on the screen.

Here is the direct link to check JKBOSE Class 10 annual examination results 2019 for Kashmir division.

In November last year, JKBOSE declared Class 11 bi-annual exam results for Jammu private students.

