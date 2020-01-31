JKBOSE 10th Result for Kargil and 12th result for Leh declared, direct link

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 17:33 IST

JKBOSE Class 10 Kargil Division Result 2019: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) on Friday declared the JKBOSE 10th annual (Regular/Private) Result 2019 for Kargil Division. The JKBOSE Secondary School Examination (Class 10) Result for Kargil division has been released on the official website of JKBOSE .

Students, who had appeared for the class 10 Kargil division examination, can now check their marks now.

Here’s direct link to check JKBOSE Class 10th Kargil Division Result 2019

How to Check JKBOSE Class 10 Kargil Result 2019:

Visit the jkbose.ac.in, the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education jkbose.ac.in

Click on JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2019 for Kargil Division

Enter your roll number on the login page that opens

Click on View Result and the result will appear on screen

JKBOSE has also released the Class 12 results for Leh (Regular/Private) candidates. Those who have appeared in the examination can check their results by clicking here.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) had earlier this month announced Class 10th Result 2019 for Jammu Division.