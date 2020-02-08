JKBOSE 11th Jammu winter zone results declared, direct link here

education

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 09:19 IST

JKBOSE Result: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 11th result for Jammu winter zone regular exam on its official website. The JKBOSE Class 11th result can be checked on the official website of the board at jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates who had taken the exam can check their results by logging in using their roll number at the official website.

Earlier, JKBOSE has already declared the results for class 12th and 10th Kargil Division, class 12th Kashmir division, class 12th bi- annual result of private candidates of Kashmir division.

JKBOSE Class 11th Jammu division result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link of class 11th Kargil division

Search your result by your roll number

Click on view result

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download JKBOSE class 11th Jammu Division