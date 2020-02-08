e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 08, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / JKBOSE 11th Jammu winter zone results declared, direct link here

JKBOSE 11th Jammu winter zone results declared, direct link here

KBOSE Result: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 11th result for Jammu winter zone regular exam on its official website. The JKBOSE Class 11th result can be checked on the official website of the board at jkbose.ac.in.

education Updated: Feb 08, 2020 09:19 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKBOSE Class 11th Jammu result out
JKBOSE Class 11th Jammu result out(JKBOSE)
         

JKBOSE Result: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 11th result for Jammu winter zone regular exam on its official website. The JKBOSE Class 11th result can be checked on the official website of the board at jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates who had taken the exam can check their results by logging in using their roll number at the official website.

Earlier, JKBOSE has already declared the results for class 12th and 10th Kargil Division, class 12th Kashmir division, class 12th bi- annual result of private candidates of Kashmir division.

JKBOSE Class 11th Jammu division result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result link of class 11th Kargil division

Search your result by your roll number

Click on view result

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to download JKBOSE class 11th Jammu Division

tags
top news
LIVE: Voters turn up in large numbers at Delhi’s ‘critical’ Shaheen Bagh
LIVE: Voters turn up in large numbers at Delhi’s ‘critical’ Shaheen Bagh
‘Take responsibility of Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal appeals to women to cast vote
‘Take responsibility of Delhi’: Arvind Kejriwal appeals to women to cast vote
AAP seeks to retain power against BJP challenge as Delhi votes today
AAP seeks to retain power against BJP challenge as Delhi votes today
Set for a fight, BJP deploys 1,800 workers on each seat for Delhi polls
Set for a fight, BJP deploys 1,800 workers on each seat for Delhi polls
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Agra may be stops on Donald Trump’s India trip
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Agra may be stops on Donald Trump’s India trip
‘Protector turns predator’: Security officer who killed judge’s wife, son gets death
‘Protector turns predator’: Security officer who killed judge’s wife, son gets death
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
‘Don’t know why he’s not playing,’ Harbhajan surprised at India’s selection
Delhi Election 2020: What is at stake for AAP, BJP & Congress
Delhi Election 2020: What is at stake for AAP, BJP & Congress
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News