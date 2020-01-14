JKBOSE 12th annual Jammu division result 2019 declared, direct link here

education

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for higher secondary class 12th annual (regular) exam conducted for Jammu division (winter zone). Candidates who had appeared for the JKBOSE 12th annual exam can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates are required to click on the result link provided on the homepage. A new page will open. Candidates have to enter their roll number to view their result. Once the JKBOSE 12th result is displayed on the screen, candidates are advised to download and take its print out.

JKBOSE has already declared the results of class 10th annual exam for Kashmir division.

Click here to visit the official website of JKBOSE

Click here to download JKBOSE 12th result for Jammu division