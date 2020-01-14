e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Education / JKBOSE 12th annual Jammu division result 2019 declared, direct link here

JKBOSE 12th annual Jammu division result 2019 declared, direct link here

JKBOSE 12th result 2019 has been declared for Jammu division annual examination. Candidates can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 14:59 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKBOSE 12th result out
JKBOSE 12th result out(JKBOSE)
         

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has declared the result for higher secondary class 12th annual (regular) exam conducted for Jammu division (winter zone). Candidates who had appeared for the JKBOSE 12th annual exam can check their results online at jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates are required to click on the result link provided on the homepage. A new page will open. Candidates have to enter their roll number to view their result. Once the JKBOSE 12th result is displayed on the screen, candidates are advised to download and take its print out.

JKBOSE has already declared the results of class 10th annual exam for Kashmir division.

Hindustantimes

Click here to visit the official website of JKBOSE

Click here to download JKBOSE 12th result for Jammu division

tags
top news
Supreme Court seals fate of 2 death-row convicts in Delhi gang rape case
Supreme Court seals fate of 2 death-row convicts in Delhi gang rape case
What Delhi gang rape victim’s mother said after SC rejected convicts’ plea
What Delhi gang rape victim’s mother said after SC rejected convicts’ plea
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Mitchell Starc sends back Iyer; India five down
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Mitchell Starc sends back Iyer; India five down
On Satya Nadella’s CAA remark, BJP MP says ‘literate needs to be educated’
On Satya Nadella’s CAA remark, BJP MP says ‘literate needs to be educated’
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Kohinoor of Mustangs: Iconic Ford muscle car sells for $3.74 million at auction
Kohinoor of Mustangs: Iconic Ford muscle car sells for $3.74 million at auction
Bezos to be greated by an anti-trust probe, protest by traders in India
Bezos to be greated by an anti-trust probe, protest by traders in India
Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark
Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News