JKBOSE Annual Regular Exam postponed, check date sheet here

Jammu and Kashmir state board of school education (JKBOSE) has postponed few papers of annual regular exam 2019 due to prevailing situation in J&K.

The exam of Class 12 (summer zone) that was scheduled to be held on March 1 according to the revised schedule and Class 10 JD exam scheduled for March 2 has been postponed.

According to the schedule, on March 1, Class 12 exam for papers including computer science paper, informatics practices, travel, tourism, hotel management, English literature were to be held while on March 2, Class 10 exam for social science paper was to be held which are now postponed.

However, the new schedule has not been released yet.

Rest of the papers from March 5 for Class 10 exam and March 6 for Class 10 will be held according to the schedule that was notified earlier.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 08:59 IST