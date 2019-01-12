 JKBOSE Class 10,12 results for Leh divisions declared, direct links here
education Updated: Jan 12, 2019 11:44 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKBOSE 2018 results declared for Leh Division(File)

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of higher secondary part II, Bi-Annual 2018 of Leh Division on its official website jkbose.jk.gov.in

Moreover, the result of secondary school examination Class 10th, Bi-Annual 2018 for Leh Division has also been declared.

Here’s the direct link to check results of higher secondary part 2 bi-annual 2018

Here’s the direct link to check results of secondary school examination Class 10 bi-annual 2018

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 11:44 IST

