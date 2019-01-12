JKBOSE Class 10,12 results for Leh divisions declared, direct links here
JKBOSE 2018 results for Leh Division declared. Check details hereeducation Updated: Jan 12, 2019 11:44 IST
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the results of higher secondary part II, Bi-Annual 2018 of Leh Division on its official website jkbose.jk.gov.in
Moreover, the result of secondary school examination Class 10th, Bi-Annual 2018 for Leh Division has also been declared.
Here’s the direct link to check results of higher secondary part 2 bi-annual 2018
Here’s the direct link to check results of secondary school examination Class 10 bi-annual 2018
First Published: Jan 12, 2019 11:44 IST