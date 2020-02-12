JKBOSE class 11 result for Kashmir division declared at jkbose.ac.in

education

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 12:32 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the class 11th result for Kashmir winter zone regular exam on its official website. Students who have appeared in the JKBOSE Class 11th exam can check their result online at jkbose.ac.in.

Candidates who had taken the exam can check their results by logging in using their roll number at the official website.

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

JKBOSE Class 11th Kashmir division result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website

Click on the result link of class 11th Kashmir division

Search your result by your roll number

Click on view result

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.