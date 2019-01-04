JKBOSE Result 2018: Class 10th annual result for Jammu division declared
JKBOSE Class 10th annual result for Jammu division has been declared.education Updated: Jan 04, 2019 15:03 IST
Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) has declared the class 10th annual regular result for winter zone Jammu division on its official website jkbose.ac.in. Earlier, the class 10 Kashmir division result was also declared on December 30.
JKBOSE Class 10th Jammu division result: Here’s how to check
Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in
Click on the result section
Click on JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu division result
Search your result by your roll number or name
Click on view result.
Your result will be displayed
Download and take its print out.
Here’s the direct link for JKBOSE Class 10th winter zone Jammu division Results
First Published: Jan 04, 2019 14:23 IST