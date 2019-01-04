JKBOSE Result 2018: Class 10th annual result for Jammu division declared

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education(JKBOSE) has declared the class 10th annual regular result for winter zone Jammu division on its official website jkbose.ac.in. Earlier, the class 10 Kashmir division result was also declared on December 30.

JKBOSE Class 10th Jammu division result: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the result section

Click on JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu division result

Search your result by your roll number or name

Click on view result.

Your result will be displayed

Download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link for JKBOSE Class 10th winter zone Jammu division Results

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 14:23 IST