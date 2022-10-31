Home / Education / JNU Admissions 2022 third merit list out at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, here's direct link

JNU Admissions 2022 third merit list out at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, here's direct link

education
Updated on Oct 31, 2022 11:58 AM IST

JNU has released the third merit list and supernumerary list for UG, COP and integrated postgraduate programmes.

ByHT Education Desk

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the third merit list and supernumerary list for UG, COP and integrated postgraduate programmes. Candidates can check the third merit list through the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The JNU first merit list was released on October 15 for UG, COP and integrated postgraduate programmes followed by second merit list on October 27.

Candidates can block the seat and pay fee till October 31.

Direct link here

JNU Third Merit List 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the List 3

Key in your application number, password and captcha code.

JNU merit list 2022 will get displayed on the screen.

Check and take print for future reference.

Topics
jnu du admissions admissions merit list + 2 more
jnu du admissions admissions merit list + 1 more

