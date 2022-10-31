JNU Admissions 2022 third merit list out at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, here's direct link

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has released the third merit list and supernumerary list for UG, COP and integrated postgraduate programmes. Candidates can check the third merit list through the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

The JNU first merit list was released on October 15 for UG, COP and integrated postgraduate programmes followed by second merit list on October 27.

Candidates can block the seat and pay fee till October 31.

JNU Third Merit List 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the List 3

Key in your application number, password and captcha code.

JNU merit list 2022 will get displayed on the screen.

Check and take print for future reference.