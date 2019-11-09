JNU Associate Dean in ‘illegal captivity’ of students, says VC

education

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on Friday said that some students have kept Associate Dean Dr Vandana Mishra in illegal captivity following their on-going strike against a new draft hostel manual approved by the varsity administration.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has been on a week-long strike against the new hostel manual alleging that it has provisions for dress code, curfew timings, and hostel fee hike.

Taking to Twitter, the Vice-Chancellor said that Associate Dean of Students Dr Vandana Mishra is being kept in illegal captivity by some JNU students since morning.

Kumar said that the professor is still confined in her classroom in the SIS building of the university.

“Her health is deteriorating. This is certainly not the way to engage in dialogue. This is shameful and unbecoming of students,” he tweeted appealing all deans and chairpersons to urge students to end the strike.

Stating that this is a matter of grave concern as academic life in the university has come under severe threat due to the on-going student strike, the JNU deans and professors in a statement said: “While democratic and peaceful mode of protests, dissents and demonstrations are always welcome, the current stir has begun to affect the academic career of thousands of JNU students who come from all sections of the society. As the end semester exams are approaching, we cannot afford to miss the classes.”“In addition, many students have to complete their assignments and term papers. This disruption by the agitation is causing strain and anxiety among a large number of students who wish to participate in academic activities,” they said.

On October 29, the students staged a protest outside the Inter Hostel Administration (IHA) meeting venue against the introduction of a new draft for the hostel manual.”The hostel fees have been increased. Curfew and dress restrictions have been introduced. The library is being closed before time. For the first time in JNU, we have been told that if we don’t pay the fees for the mess, we will be evicted from the hostel,” JNU Students Union president Aishe Singh had said.