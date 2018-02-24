JNU entrance (JNUEE) result declared, here’s how to check

The Jawaharlal Nehru University declared on Saturday the results of the entrance examinations where candidates will have to appear for an interview after the written test.

Here’s how to check the results in four easy steps:

1) Visit JNU’s official website (https://www.jnu.ac.in/main/)

2) Click on link for admissions (https://admissions.jnu.ac.in/)

3) Click on result of candidates invited for viva voice JNU 2018-19 (https://admissions.jnu.ac.in/Result2018/Login.aspx)

4) And then enter user name and password to log in.

The interview, if applicable, of the successful candidates will be held by March 20 and the final merit list for these programmes will be released by April 15. He also said the results of other programmes will be declared tentatively by March 25.

Tere are a number of programmes at JNU whose entrance test include viva-voce such as BA(Hons) second year, MSc in Special Centre for Molecular Medicine (SCMM) and School of Computational and Integrative Sciences (SCIS), MA (Foreign Language) MPhil/PhD, PhD, postgraduate diploma in education programmes (PGDE), MTech, Master in Public Health, certificate of proficiency and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (Mass Media).

Admission to BA(Hons), MCA, MA (except foreign languages) and MSc (except MSc at SCMM and SCIS) does not include an interview.