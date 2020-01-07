e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
JNU semester registration date extended till January 12

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Jawaharlal Nehru University has extended the date for the semester registration process till Sunday since the servers have not been restored yet.

In a statement, Registrar Pramod Kumar said a few “miscreants” had severely damaged the information and communication service (CIS) systems of the university “as part of their continuing agitation”.

“This has caused complete failure of the main power supply of CIS Data Centre, severe damage to Optic fibers cables, and power cables of all racks,” he said. “The JNU cloud and other information and communication systems are completely shut down.” Intranet, wired and wireless, systems are not operational in the campus, Kumar said, adding the registration process for winter semester 2020 had completely stopped since the afternoon of Saturday.

All efforts have been made to repair the system and restore the damaged equipment and data by the administration, he said.

“This is to inform all the students that registration process will remain open until January 12 without any late fee for registration,” he said.

The university will make every effort to facilitate the registration of every student, the official said, while urging all students to participate in the winter semester registration as soon as the CIS Data Centre is made functional.

The registration process had commenced last Wednesday and ended on Sunday. The students’ union had called for a registration boycott in protest against the hostel fee hike.

