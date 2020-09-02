e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JNU to accept admission forms for MBA, MPhil and PhD under JRF till Sept 21

JNU to accept admission forms for MBA, MPhil and PhD under JRF till Sept 21

The release further added that for MBA program, the online submission of application form would be up to 11.50 pm, September 21 while the correction of particulars of online forms on the website would be till September 23 to 25.

education Updated: Sep 02, 2020 08:51 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
JNU Campus
JNU Campus(PTI)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Tuesday announced the deadline for the submission of the application of MBA, MPhil and PhD under Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Category till September 21.

“JNU announces the application registration for admissions to the following programs for the Academic Year 2020-21: MBA, MPhil & PhD under JRF Category and the Diploma of Proficiency. The deadline for application submission is September 21, 2020,” read a press release from JNU.

The release further added that for MBA program, the online submission of application form would be up to 11.50 pm, September 21 while the correction of particulars of online forms on the website would be till September 23 to 25.

The declaration of candidates invited for group discussions and personal interview would be on October 9, (tentative) while the group discussions and personal interviews would be held on October 12 till October 22 (tentative).

The publication of First Merit Lists for Admissions would be done on October 29.

The Schedule for Admission to M.Phil. and PhD Program under the JRF category and Diploma of Proficiency for the Academic Year 2020-21 is as follows where the submission of Application Form would be up to 11.50 pm while the correction of particulars of online forms on the website would be till September 23 to 25.

tags
top news
Kafeel Khan released from jail, says UP govt indulging in ‘Baal Hatth’
Kafeel Khan released from jail, says UP govt indulging in ‘Baal Hatth’
90% of those killed by Covid in India are older than 40, 69% are men
90% of those killed by Covid in India are older than 40, 69% are men
Heavy rain likely over south and northwest India during next 2 days
Heavy rain likely over south and northwest India during next 2 days
70% of BJP’s poll campaign will be physical: Sushil Modi
70% of BJP’s poll campaign will be physical: Sushil Modi
Maharashtra Unlock 4 kicks in today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not
Maharashtra Unlock 4 kicks in today: Here is what’s allowed, what’s not
Offices in the Central Vista area can’t have ‘heritage’ shield: Govt
Offices in the Central Vista area can’t have ‘heritage’ shield: Govt
US says it won’t join global effort to find Covid-19 vaccine
US says it won’t join global effort to find Covid-19 vaccine
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputTelangana’s Covid-19 tallyJEE main 2020Unlock 4

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In