JNUEE 2019: JNU Entrance Exam Result for PhD, MPhil declared

JNU entrance exam result 2019: Jawaharlal Nehru University has declared the results for its entrance exam of PhD and MPhil courses on late evening of June 23, Sunday. Candidates can check their results on the official website of the university admissions.jnu.ac.in.

The exams for admission to JNU were conducted from May 27 to May 30, 2019.

How to check the result JNU entrance exam result 2019

Visit the official website of JNU admissions.jnu.ac.in

Click on the link that reads MPhil and PhD courses JNUEE 2019 Results .

Here’s the direct link

Log-in using your username and password.

Your result will be displayed on screen.

Download the result and take its print out.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also released the final answer key on its official website i.e. ntajnu.nic.in.

First Published: Jun 24, 2019 07:28 IST