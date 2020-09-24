e-paper
JNUEE admit card 2020 released at jnuexams.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link to download

JNUEE admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 24, 2020 09:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JNUEE admit card 2020.
JNUEE admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

JNUEE admit card 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday released the admit card for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance exam on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at jnuexams.nta.nic.in.

The JNUEE 2020 examination will be held from October 5 to 8, 2020, at various centres.

Candidates are advised to bring their hall tickets along with a valid photo ID and extra photographs to be pasted on the attendance sheet to their allotted centres or else they won’t be entertained.

Direct link to download JNUEE admit card 2020

How to download JNUEE admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at jnuexams.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JNUEE admit card 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JNUEE admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the JNUEE admit card 2020 and take its print out for future use.

