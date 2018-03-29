 JNUEE result for BA Hons 1st year declared, here’s how to check | education | Hindustan Times
JNUEE result for BA Hons 1st year declared, here’s how to check

JNU result 2018: The Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced the results of the entrance examination 2018-19 for BA (Hons) first year, where a viva-voce is not prescribed.

education Updated: Mar 29, 2018 16:05 IST
Nilesh Mathur
File photo of JNU administrative building. The JNU BA results have been declared.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University has announced the results of the entrance examination 2018-19 for BA (Hons) first year, where a viva-voce is not prescribed. The result was tentatively expected on March 25. The JNU admissions website issued a notification on Monday giving information about the declaration of the results.

Here’s how to check the results in four easy steps:

1) Visit JNU’s official website (https://www.jnu.ac.in/main/)

2) Click on link for admissions (https://admissions.jnu.ac.in/)

3) Click on link for the result in important links section

4) Enter the required details in the login page

The university last month declared the results of the entrance examinations where candidates had to appear for an interview after the written test.

