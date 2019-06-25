JNUSU claims university trying to impose Hindi on UG students

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students’ Union (JNUSU) Monday accused the administration of trying make Hindi language a compulsory subject for undergraduate students. The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) offers BA in languages and B Tech courses at the undergraduate level.

JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said that the university administration mentioned the proposal of making Hindi a mandatory for the undergraduate students. “The 151st Academic Council (AC) Meeting is scheduled to happen on June 28 and the representatives of JNUSU are invited for it after systematically being kept out of decision making bodies in the past. One of the agenda items for the meeting states the proposal of making Hindi a compulsory subject at undergraduate level for BA and B Tech courses,” he said.

“The proposal says that the agenda item is in response to an earlier letter received in October 2018 from the HRD Ministry, in which it has been requested that along with making Hindi a compulsory subject in all the schools and universities of India appropriate and necessary action should be taken to encourage the usage of Hindi in the Government Offices as well,” he added.

Chintamani Mahapatra, Rector-I of the University, dismissed the allegations. “The University has not taken any such decision as of now,” he said.

Terming it as an attempt to “impose” Hindi on non-Hindi speaking students, the JNUSU members demanded a rollback of the proposal. “Many of the students come from non-Hindi speaking states with no prior experience in Hindi. Hindi however is an optional subject at BA level. There is already enough opportunity for students who wish to learn Hindi to learn the language. The fallacy of making Hindi a compulsory subject for B Tech does not even demand much explanation. In a university such as JNU, making Hindi as a compulsory subject will only result in dismantling the spirit of unity in diversity,” the JNUSU said in a statement.

First Published: Jun 25, 2019 11:29 IST