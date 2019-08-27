JNUSU Elections 2019: ABVP hopes to free JNU of ‘anti-national’ tag

education

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has started its campaign for the September 6 Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) election in the right earnest and aims to reach to ‘each and every’ student and free the university of its ‘anti-national’ tag.

The right-wing all-India student organisation last won a JNUSU post in 2015 when Saurabh Kumar Sharma was elected to the Joint Secretary’s post. However, after 2016 when the alleged raising of ‘anti-national slogans’ took place, the university has not elected an ABVP candidate.

The ABVP, which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is planning to reach out to most students and explain the bad name the incident brought to the university and seek their help to get rid of the tag.

“We want to make sure that the university is known for its courses and quality of education, rather than that incident,” a senior ABVP leader told IANS.

However, with almost all Left-affiliated parties getting together and forming an alliance it seems an uphill task for the ABVP to penetrate into this Left bastion.

“It’s difficult for sure. But we are working hard to reach to each and every student of the university. We are hoping for multiple seats this time,” the leader said.

Last year, the Left-backed All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) and All India Students’ Federation (AISF) had come together to form a ‘United Left’ alliance.

They are also looking to reform the alliance and are in talks with another student organisation, Birsa Ambedkar Phule Student’s Association (BAPSA).

