JNUSU Polls 2019: AISA writes to JNU poll panel over violation of code of conduct

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 08:51 IST

The All India Students’ Association (AISA) on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Jawaharlal Nehru University election committee, alleging that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had violated the election code of conduct by inviting political leaders to campus. The students’ outfit demanded action against those who allowed the meetings to take place and ABVP candidates “who stand to benefit from it”.

“The Lyngdoh Committee Recommendations (LCR) specifically prohibit outsiders and political leaders from addressing any public meetings urging students to vote for any organisations. Yet, a BJP leader from Delhi, Atif Rasheed, and the national joint organising secretary of ABVP Shri Niwas attended a meeting at the School of Computer Science on September 2 at 6pm, seeking to influence JNUSU voters,” the outgoing president of JNU Students’ Union, N Sai Balaji, wrote in his complaint to the election committee.

The ABVP said it did not organize any such programme. “We don’t have any information as such. Since ABVP is enjoying support from students on campus, the Left Unity is shocked to see its defeat and is hence doing such propaganda against ABVP. They have always been dividing students on campus along the lines of religion and caste,” the ABVP said in a statement.

However, BJP member Atif Rasheed had tweeted about his presence at the event on September 3 and said he was there to talk about ABVP’s viewpoint to students.

