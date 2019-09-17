JNUSU Result 2019: Delhi high court permits JNU election committee to declare poll results

education

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday permitted the Jawaharlal Nehru University to declare the students’ union election results in accordance with the Lyngdoh Committee.

“The Jawaharlal Nehru University is permitted to notify the result in accordance with the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee”, said Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva while disposing of the writ petition of students alleging that their nominations for polls were illegally rejected for elections of councillor in JNUSU.

The high court had earlier restrained the JNU from notifying the election results.

On Tuesday, the court said it would not call off the elections just because one of the schools did not participate.

The court asked the aggrieved students to approach the Grievance Redressal Cell for any issue and said that the results would be subject to the final outcome of the decision taken by the GRC.

Elections to the university’s students’ union were held on September 7. Nearly 68% of 8,500 registered students had cast their votes.

The court was hearing two petitions seeking elections in accordance with the rules laid by the Lyngdoh Committee and challenging the rejection of their nomination for post of a councillor.

The pleas had said the Lyngdoh Committee’s recommendations on the mode of elections, the students’ representations, frequency and duration of the election process, eligibility criteria, code of conduct for candidates and election administrators have also been accepted by the Supreme Court as well. However these recommendations were not being followed in the JNUSU elections.

It contended that councillors’ seats have been reduced despite recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee, which states that each college/school/department has to be represented in the student body. It submitted that in the past there were 55 councillors’ seats, depending on the number of schools/colleges/departments.

It said the election committee (EC), which is constituted primarily from the student body, has reworked the formula and reduced the number of seats by notionally merging.

