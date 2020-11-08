e-paper
Home / Education / JNVST 2020: Second phase of exam held, more than 1.16 lakh appear

JNVST 2020: Second phase of exam held, more than 1.16 lakh appear

JNVST 2020: This year, a total of 1,16,679 candidates appeared in the JNVST entrance exam at 579 centres spread across the country.

education Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 14:53 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE on November 7 concluded the second phase of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test.
JNVST 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on November 7 concluded the second phase of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (winter bound).

CBSE on its official twitter handle wrote on Sunday, “The 2nd phase of JNV Selection Test (Winter Bound) concluded successfully yesterday. It was indeed a great challenge but appropriate planning helped the board in smooth conduct of exam, This is the second exam conducted by CBSE after compartment and is expected to add to the public confidence in the times of COVID-19.”

 

JNVST is of non-verbal nature, class-neutral and is designed to ensure that talented children from rural areas are able to compete without facing any disadvantage. It is designed and conducted by the CBSE as part of institutional agreement between the CBSE and the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (an autonomous organisation under the MHRD, Govt. of India). JNVST is a pen-paper OMR based assessment leading to admission in class 6th in JNVs.

