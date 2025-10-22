Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS has extended the registration date for JNVST 2026. Candidates, parents and guardians can apply for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test can find the direct link through the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. JNVST 2026: Registration date extended till October 23, apply at navodaya.gov.in

The correction window will open on October 24 and will end on October 26, 2025.

The official notice reads, “The last date for submission of online application for classes IX & XI LEST 2026 has been extended up to 23.10.2025. The correction window will remain open w.e.f. 24.10.2025 to 26.10.2025. Registered candidates may make corrections in Area/Gender/category/Medium of exam/Disability only.”

The selection test for admission to Class 9 and Class 11 will be conducted on February 7, 2026 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya of concerned district/and/or any other centre allotted by NVS.

The admit cards will be made available as per date decided by NVS in due course which will be displayed on application portal. The admit cards shall be downloaded free of cost by the candidates/parents before the conduct of Lateral Entry Selection Test.

JNVST 2026: How to apply To apply online candidates can foolow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

2. Click on JNVST 2026 for Class 9 and Class 11 available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NVS.