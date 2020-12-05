e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JRB Tripura Recruitment 2020: 2500 vacancies for MTS notified, apply from December 28

JRB Tripura Recruitment 2020: 2500 vacancies for MTS notified, apply from December 28

JRB Tripura Recruitment 2020: After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at employment.tripura.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.

education Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 17:01 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JRB Tripura Recruitment 2020.
JRB Tripura Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

JRB Tripura Recruitment 2020: The Joint Recruitment Board (JRB), Tripura has released an official notification for the recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff, Group D (Non-Technical) in various departments on its official website. The online registration process will commence on December 28, 2020.

After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at employment.tripura.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2500 vacancies of Multi-Tasking Staff, Group D (Category Non-Technical).

Candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 200, while for SC/ ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 150. However, the PwD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates belonging to the reserved category must be 8th passed from a recognized school while the candidates from reserved category must be at least 5th passed.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

tags
top news
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
Covid-19 virus type has changed since June, says expert in Pune
LIVE: Union minister Tomar tells farmers’ unions Centre committed to talks
LIVE: Union minister Tomar tells farmers’ unions Centre committed to talks
Covid-19: No UK quarantine for business activity from today
Covid-19: No UK quarantine for business activity from today
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
Stop commenting on our leadership if you want stable govt: Cong leader to Maha allies
‘Owaisi and KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP on post-poll alliance
‘Owaisi and KCR eat biryani together,’ says BJP on post-poll alliance
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
‘Very few players come like him’: India batsman reminds Kaif of Dravid
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
Vaccine update: India’s purchase will cover 60% population
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
‘Trump administration’s Covid vaccine distribution plan lacks detail’: Biden
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In