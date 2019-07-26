Kaimur district admin arranges for unique parties in schools

education

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 12:58 IST

The Kaimur district administration has taken a unique initiative of throwing a party with delicious delicacies to school children on their birthdays and on festivals, without spending a single penny from the government exchequer.

The main objective of the initiative is to develop the spirit of community and equality among children from the very beginning, besides providing them nutritious food.

The initiative is also aimed at involving capable people in affairs of government schools, especially in rural areas, said district magistrate Nawal Kishor Chaudhary.

In a letter, Chaudhary has appealed to panchayati raj representatives to influence capable people and guardians to organise parties for all children in a school on important festivals or birthdays of their wards.

The letter stated that the people who throw a party should be invited to dine with the children. Their names should be referred in that day’s prayer session and they should be cordially invited and honoured in annual functions and management committee meetings at the school. This will encourage others, the letter said.

The headmaster of the concerned school would keep a register and enter the name, address and the contribution of the concerned person.

The menu of the feast should be healthy and hygienic including grains, pulses, sufficient green vegetables, milk, eggs, sweets and biscuits.

The environment of government schools will be changed once the people started taking interest in the scheme, Chaudhary added.

District education officer, Suryanarayan, said that his department had taken the initiative on priority and directed all headmasters and teachers to convince guardians, parents and capable people for the purpose, in their respective areas.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 12:51 IST