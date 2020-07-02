e-paper
Home / Education / Karnataka 10th exam 2020: Students screened before SSLC exam in Kalburgi

Karnataka 10th exam 2020: Students screened before SSLC exam in Kalburgi

Karnataka 10th exam 2020: The Karnataka SSLC exams, that were earlier scheduled to be held in March, were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown.

education Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:27 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Kalburgi (Karnataka)
Karnataka 10th exam 2020.
Karnataka 10th exam 2020.(HT file)
         

Karnataka 10th exam 2020: Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Class 10 students on Thursday reached their examination centre in Karnataka’s Kalburgi to take their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations.

Students underwent thermal screening before they were allowed to enter the exam hall.

The Karnataka SSLC exams, that were earlier scheduled to be held in March, were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown.

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu has said they came to the decision to conduct the exams after careful discussion with the Minister of Education. Social distancing and face masks were made compulsory.

About 848,203 students are appearing for the exam between June 25 and July 4.

