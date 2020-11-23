Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 to be declared today at kea.kar.nic.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 10:21 IST

Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will declare the NEET UG mock allotment result on Monday,November 23, 2020, on its official website.

Once the results are released, candidates can check the NEET mock round seat allotment result online at kea.kar.nic.in .

According to the first round seat allotment schedule, the Karnataka NEET mock allotment result will be announced after 11.00 am. After the declaration of mock allotment results, candidates will be given an opportunity to add/ delete/ modify/ alter the options in the order of preference till November 24, 2020.

The authority will declare the first seat allotment results for NEET 2020 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, after 8 pm.

How to check Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Karnataka NEET mock allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen