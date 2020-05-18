e-paper
Home / Education / Karnataka SSLC exams to be held 'between June 25 and July 4': State Education Minister

Karnataka SSLC exams to be held ‘between June 25 and July 4’: State Education Minister

“Examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will be conducted between June 25 and July 4 in Karnataka. Exams for English paper of Pre-University Course (PUC) will be held on June 18,” said Kumar.

education Updated: May 18, 2020 17:01 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Bengaluru
Karnataka SSLC exam.
Karnataka SSLC exam.(HT file)
         

Karnataka Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar, on Monday announced that examinations for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will be conducted ‘between June 25 and July 4’ in the state.

“Examinations for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) will be conducted between June 25 and July 4 in Karnataka. Exams for English paper of Pre-University Course (PUC) will be held on June 18,” said Kumar.

The Education Minister had earlier said that sanitisers, masks, screening, and all other COVID-19 related guidelines will be followed at exam halls.

Meanwhile, Karnataka has reported 1,147 COVID-19 positive cases so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

