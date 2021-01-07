Kashmir University postpones LLM, UG exams due to heavy snowfall

education

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 18:43 IST

The University of Kashmir has postponed the undergraduate second year exam, UG sixth semester exam and LLM second semester exams due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir. The UG 2nd year exam and LLM 2nd semester exam were scheduled on January 8 and UG 6th semester exam on January 9. A notice regarding the postponement has been uploaded on the official website.

“It is notified for the information of all the concerned that Undergraduate 2nd year examination scheduled on 8th January 2021 (Friday), UG 6th Semester examination scheduled on 9th January 2021 (Saturday) and LLM 2nd semester examination scheduled on January 8, 2021 (Friday) are postponed in view of heavy snowfall in Kashmir,” the official notice reads.

“Fresh dates for the deferred examinations in respect of UG shall be notified separately. However, the examination of LLM 2nd Semester (LM17216DCE & LM17217DCE) shall be held on 14.01.2020,” the notice further reads.

Click here to check official notice