KCET Result 2025 Live Updates: KEA Karnataka UGCET results expected this week

KCET Result 2025 Live Updates, Karnataka UGCET Result, KEA: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) by this week, officials previously told Hindustan Times. However, the exact date and time for the KCET result 2025 have not been confirmed yet. ...Read More

When declared, candidates can check their results at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The result may also be available at karresults.nic.in.

The KEA will provide prior information about the UGCET result date and time and websites to check marks through an official notification.

After announcing the results, KEA will start the KECT counselling for undergraduate admissions, details of which will be shared in due course on the official website.

The Karnataka UGCET 2025 was held on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025.

The exam was held in two shifts - from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. All exam centres were under CCTV surveillance during the test.

KCET results 2025: How to check UGCET results when announced?

Go to the official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Open the admissions section and then open UGCET- 2025

Click on the UGCET 2025 result link.

Enter the login credentials and submit

Check and download the result.