Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KCET result 2025 out, direct link to check Karnataka UGCET results

ByHT Education Desk
May 24, 2025 01:57 PM IST

KCET Result 2025: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results at karresults.nic.in.

KCET Result 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority or KEA on Saturday announced the result of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET 2025). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results at karresults.nic.in. The KCET result will also be displayed on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET Result 2025 Live Updates

KCET result 2025 out, direct link to check Karnataka UGCET results
KCET result 2025 out, direct link to check Karnataka UGCET results

The KCET result was announced by Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar at the press conference held by the exam authority.

Direct link to check KCET results

Karnataka CET Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Go to the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on admissions and then on UGCET 2025.

3. Open the result link

4. Enter your login details

5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

6. Check and download the result. 

The KCET exam was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state. The exam was held in two shifts - from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, and from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm. 

Next, the KEA will hold online counselling for qualified candidates. The detailed schedule will be announced later. 

For more information, candidates can check the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RBSE 12th Result Live, RBSE 12th Arts Result, RBSE 12th Science Result, RBSE 12th Commerce Result.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RBSE 12th Result Live, RBSE 12th Arts Result, RBSE 12th Science Result, RBSE 12th Commerce Result.
News / Education News / KCET result 2025 out, direct link to check Karnataka UGCET results
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On