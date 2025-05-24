KCET Result 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority or KEA on Saturday announced the result of the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET 2025). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results at karresults.nic.in. The KCET result will also be displayed on cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KCET Result 2025 Live Updates KCET result 2025 out, direct link to check Karnataka UGCET results

The KCET result was announced by Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr. M.C. Sudhakar at the press conference held by the exam authority.

Karnataka CET Result 2025: Steps to check

1. Go to the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on admissions and then on UGCET 2025.

3. Open the result link

4. Enter your login details

5. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

6. Check and download the result.

The KCET exam was conducted on April 15, 16 and April 17, 2025 at test centres across the state. The exam was held in two shifts - from 10.30 am to 11.50 am, and from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

Next, the KEA will hold online counselling for qualified candidates. The detailed schedule will be announced later.

For more information, candidates can check the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority.