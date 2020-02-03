e-paper
KEAM 2020 registration process begins at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2020 registration process begins at cee.kerala.gov.in

The last date of certificates uploading (except nativity and date of birth proof) is February 29, 2020. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Feb 03, 2020 10:58 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KEAM 2020 registration. (Screengrab)
         

The online application process for KEAM 2020 entrance examination began on February 01, 2020. KEAM stands for Kerala Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical courses. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at cee.kerala.gov.in on or before February 25, 2020. The last date of certificates uploading (except nativity and date of birth proof) is February 29, 2020.

Application Fee:

For more information, candidates can read the official notification here:  

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to apply:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the KEAM 2020 application link

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.If you are a new user, click on the Registration link

5.Click on the declaration and click on proceed to continue with the registration and application form and submit the application fee

6.After completing the application form, the confirmation page will appear on the display screen

7.Download the confirmation page and take its print out for future reference.

