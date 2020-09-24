e-paper
Home / Education / KEAM rank list 2020 released at cee.kerala.gov.in, here’s how to check

In the engineering section Varun K S, a student from Kottayam bagged the first rank and in pharmacy, Akshay Muraleedharn came first.

education Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
KEAM rank list 2020.
KEAM rank list 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) rank list was published by State Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Thursday. In the top 100, 87 are boys and 13 girls. At least 56,599 students qualified for engineering and 44,390 for pharmacy and allied courses.

However, the architecture rank list is not released yet, it will be announced later.

Also Read: KEAM 2020 rank list published at cee.kerala.gov.in, check toppers list, highlights and statistics

In the engineering section Varun K S, a student from Kottayam bagged the first rank and in pharmacy, Akshay Muraleedharn came first. KEAM is a state-level entrance examination conducted by the education department for admission to various professional colleges. The examination was held in July and more than 3 lakh students appeared for it. Details are available in the state education department and entrance commissioner’s websites.

Direct link to check KEAM 2020 rank list

KEAM 2020 Rank List: How To Check The List:

Candidates can follow these steps to view the KEAM 2020 Rank List:

1- Go the official website of KEAM 2020

2- Click on the candidate portal

3- Log in using application number and password

4- Click on the ‘Login’ tab

5- The KEAM rank list 2020 will be displayed on the screen

