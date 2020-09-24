e-paper
Home / Education / KEAM 2020 rank list published at cee.kerala.gov.in, check toppers list, highlights and statistics

KEAM 2020 rank list published at cee.kerala.gov.in, check toppers list, highlights and statistics

KEAM rank list 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the rank list online at cee.kerala.gov.in.

education Updated: Sep 24, 2020 12:31 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KEAM rank list 2020.
KEAM rank list 2020.(Screengrab )
         

KEAM rank list 2020: The Office of the Controller of Examinations (CEE) Kerala, on Thursday published the rank list of Kerala Engineering, Pharmacy Entrance Examination 2020 (KEAM) on its official website.

The office conducted the KEAM 2020 examination on July 30 and 31, 2020, and the scores were declared on September 10, 2020.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the rank list online at cee.kerala.gov.in.

This year, a total of 71,742 candidates appeared for both papers of the KEAM 2020 exam. According to the CEE official notice, Kerala, 56,599 students have qualified under Engineering Stream and 44,390 students qualified under the Pharmacy exam.

KEAM 2020 toppers list:  

KEAM 2020 statistics:

 

Direct link to check KEAM 2020 Highlights

How to check KEAM 2020 toppers list, highlights and statistics:

Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Result 2020 link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check highlights, toppers, and statistics link on the webpage

A pdf file will be displayed on the screen

