Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan back with spiritual sect plan

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has revived a 2010 plan to have spiritual sect, the Brahmakumaris, teach a module on value education for its teachers and will soon launch a pilot programme to this effect, according to people familiar with the matter and documents seen by Hindustan Times.

If this pilot is successful, the Kendriya Vidayalaya Sangathan, which runs 1100 KV schools across India, will tap the organisations of Sri Sri Ravishankar (the Art of Living Foundation), Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (Isha Foundsation), and the Vivekananda University at Belur, to offer similar modules on value education, anger management, and maintaining work-life balance to its teachers.

Both plans were discussed at the meeting of the board of governors of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on March 6.

According to a senior KVS official who asked not to be named, “it was felt that specific measures were required to train and empower principals, and teachers in a value-based approach that will help KVS to take more effective measures to inculcate values in the students.”

The pilot will be conducted by the Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, an international spiritual and social non-profit organization at its Om Shanti Retreat in Gurugram, the official said.

According to the agenda of the KVS meeting that has been seen by Hindustan Times, teachers from KVs of Delhi, Gurugram and Agra region will be trained by the organization.

The training will cover a host of behavioural aspects such as motivation for enhanced productivity, conflict resolution, developing positive interpersonal skills, self development , and stress management.

“Values-based education creates a better learning environment to enable students to attain better academic results. It creates a better teaching environment, in which staff are more fulfilled and significantly less stressed. A Values-based approach encourages reflective and aspirational attributes and attitudes,” says the agenda for the meeting.