Kerala fails to get medics from reserved category

The notification, titled Third NCA Notification or Third No Candidate Available Notification, was issued on July 27, 2019, with last date of application as August 29.

education Updated: Oct 14, 2019 09:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala fails to get qualified personnel from the Scheduled Caste Converts to Christianity (SCCC) category to fill up 25 posts for Assistant Surgeons/Casualty Medical Officer. (Representational image)
Kerala fails to get qualified personnel from the Scheduled Caste Converts to Christianity (SCCC) category to fill up 25 posts for Assistant Surgeons/Casualty Medical Officer. (Representational image)
         

Unable to get qualified personnel from the Scheduled Caste Converts to Christianity (SCCC) category to fill up 25 posts for Assistant Surgeons/Casualty Medical Officer, the Kerala Public Service Commission has issued notification, third since December 2014, inviting applications for the posts.

The notification has been issued by the Health Service Department and the pay scale is Rs 45,800-89,000.

The notification, titled Third NCA Notification or Third No Candidate Available Notification, was issued on July 27, 2019, with last date of application as August 29.

The first NCA notification was issued on December 26, 2014, and the second on December 30, 2016.

The No Candidate Available notification was issued after the state public service commission first advertised for the post among SCCC candidates in November 2011.

The latest notification reads: “The above vacancies are now in existence. The ranked list published by the commission as per this notification will be valid until candidates are advised and appointed against the vacancies earmarked for SCCC community but remain unfilled due to the paucity of the candidates during the currency of the ranked list published on 25.03.2013 for the post (Category No.567/2012, Gazette Date:19.11.2012).

“This is the third NCA notification, published due to the non-availability of sufficient candidates belonging to the SCCC community for the post as per first NCA notification dated 26.12.2014 (Category No. 597/2014) and second NCA notification dated 30.12.2016 (Category No. 485/2016).”

It also says: “Direct recruitment (from candidates belonging to SCCC community only).

“Note: Applications submitted by candidates belonging to communities other than the SCCC community will be summarily rejected. No rejection memo will be issued to such applications.”

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 09:15 IST

Education News