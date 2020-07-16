e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Kerala LSS, USS Result 2020 declared at keralapareekshabhavan.in, how to check scholarship results

Kerala LSS, USS Result 2020 declared at keralapareekshabhavan.in, how to check scholarship results

Kerala LSS, USS scholarship result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has announced the LSS and USS Results 2020 today at keralapareekshabhavan.in and bpkerala.in

education Updated: Jul 16, 2020 15:43 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala LSS, USS Result 2020
Kerala LSS, USS Result 2020
         

Kerala LSS, USS scholarship result 2020: Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan has announced the LSS and USS Results 2020 today. According to media reports, chief minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan announced the LSS, USS Results today. Students can check their results online at bpkerala.in or at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The Lower Second Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) exam is conducted for class 4th and 7th students.

DHSE Kerala had on Wednesday, declared the plus two and VHSE (vocational) exam results. A total of 85.13% students have passed the Kerala plus two exam while 81.8% students passed the VHSE exam.Ernakulam district topped among all districts in Plus two exam with 89% while in VHSE, Malappuram has the highest pass percent.

Direct link to check Kerala LSS, USS Results 2020

How to check Kerala LSS, USS Results 2020:

Visit the official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in or bpekerala.in.

Candidates can go to the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan

On the homepage click on the link on the left that reads LSS, USS Results

Key in your registration number and date of birth

Click on the submit button there and download your result

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot camp seeks time to amend plea challenging MLAs disqualification, hearing deferred
Sachin Pilot camp seeks time to amend plea challenging MLAs disqualification, hearing deferred
India to get consular access to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav: Report
India to get consular access to meet Kulbhushan Jadhav: Report
Air bubbles only way forward for international travel during pandemic: Hardeep Puri
Air bubbles only way forward for international travel during pandemic: Hardeep Puri
All you need to know about ‘15-minute city’ Covid-19 recovery plan
All you need to know about ‘15-minute city’ Covid-19 recovery plan
Widespread rainfall over next 4 days in parts of central Maha, Gujarat
Widespread rainfall over next 4 days in parts of central Maha, Gujarat
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
Rhea asks Amit Shah for CBI investigation into Sushant’s death
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
How Prasad convinced Dhoni to use Sehwag, Uthappa in bowl out vs Pak
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 | ‘India has performed better than other countries’: Harsh Vardhan
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 CasesLudo first lookMaharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 LiveTN 12th Results 2020Amitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In