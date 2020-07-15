e-paper
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Results 2020 declared: Direct link to check +2 HSE, VHSE scores here

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Results 2020 and vocational results have been declared at Keralaresults.nic.in Get direct link to check +2 HSE, VHSE scores here.

education Updated: Jul 15, 2020 15:41 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Results 2020.
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

Kerala Plus Two Result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the Kerala Higher Secondary (Plus Two) results on its official website. A total of 85.1 per cent students have passed the plus two exam while the pass percentage of VHSE students is 81.8. Ernakulam district topped among all districts in Plus two exam with 89% while in VHSE, Malappuram has the highest pass percent.

Students who have taken the Kerala DHSE class 12 examination can check their results online at keralaresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked on mobile applications PRD Live, Saphalam 2020 and iExams.

Direct link to check DHSE Kerala Results 2020

Direct link to check VHSE Kerala Results 2020

A total of 114 schools have recorded 100% result. A total of 18,510 students have got full A plus in Kerala board plus two exam.

Around 5.25 lakh students have appeared in the DHSE Kerala Plus two examination which was conducted in March. However, the exams were later postponed and held in May due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Alternatively, students can also check their results from the following websites:

Keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, Prd.kerala.gov.in, and www.kerala result.nic.in

How to check Kerala DHSE results 2020: 

1) Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link for “DHSE Exam Results - 2020”

3) Key in your roll number and date of birth on the login page that opens

4) Click on Submit

5) The result will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout for future reference

The author tweets @ NandiniJoruno

