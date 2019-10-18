e-paper
KMAT 2019 admit card released at kmatindia.com, here’s how to download

education Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:34 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) on Friday released the admit card for Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2019. The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2019 will be held on October 20.

Candidates who have succesfully applied for the exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website of Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association.

KMAT 2019 admit card: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of KPPGCA

2. Click on the link to download admit card on the homepage

3. Key in your credentials and log in

4. Admit card will appear on the screen

5. Take a printout and download on your computer

KMAT 2019 will be conducted by Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association for admission to 189+ AICTE approved/ University affiliated Management Institutes in Bangalore and Karnataka. It is the Gateway to MBA/MCA in Karnataka and Bangalore colleges. KMAT 2019 will be a paper-pen based test.

Note : Kindly carry your application confirmation page and a Govt. ID to the examination centre.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 16:26 IST

