Oct 27, 2020
Home / Education / KMAT 2020 Admit Card released, online exam from home to be held on October 29

KMAT 2020 Admit Card released, online exam from home to be held on October 29

KMAT 2020 Admit Card: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has released the admit card for Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2020 on its official website at kmatindia.com. KMAT 2020 will be held in online exam from home mode.

Oct 27, 2020
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
KMAT 2020 Admit Card: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA) has released the admit card for Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2020 on its official website at kmatindia.com. Candidates who have successfully applied for the exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website of KPPGCA.

The Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2020 will be held on October 29. This year the exam will be held in online mode and candidates will be able to take their exam from their home. The decision was taken in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, the KPPGCA used to conduct the exam in pen and paper mode.

Direct link to download KMAT 2020 admit card

Instructions for Candidates:

Do not use mobile/ tab for the test. Only use computer or laptop to take the exam

Examination will run only on Webcam and Microphone enabled Desktop or Laptop.

Taking a test in Mobile Phones will be invalid.

KMAT 2020 admit card: Steps to download

1. Visit the official website of KPPGCA

2. Click on the link to download KMAT admit card 2020 tab on the homepage

3. Key in your credentials and log in

4. Admit card will appear on the screen

5. Take a printout and download on your computer

KMAT 2020 will be conducted by Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association for admission to 189+ AICTE approved/ University affiliated Management Institutes in Bangalore and Karnataka. It is the Gateway to MBA/MCA in Karnataka and Bangalore colleges.

