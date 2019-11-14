KMAT Kerala 2020: Admit card released at kmatkerala.in, here’s how to download hall ticket

education

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:21 IST

Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has released the admit card of KMAT Kerala December 2019 exam on its official website. The KMAT Kerala exam will be held on December 1, 2019. The exam is being held for admission to MBA course for the academic year 2020.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the exam can download their KMAT admit card at kmatkerala.in.

Steps to download KMAT Kerala admit card: 1) Go to the official website of KMAT Kerala at kmat.kerala.in 2) Enter your application number and password in the login space on the left 3) Click on login 4) Admit card will be displayed on the screen 5) Take a printout and download its on your computer too.

Read the details provided on the admit card properly.

Note: Visit the official website of KMAT Kerala 2020 for latest news and update on the examination.