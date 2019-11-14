e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

KMAT Kerala 2020: Admit card released at kmatkerala.in, here’s how to download hall ticket

Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has released the admit card of KMAT Kerala December 2019 exam on its official website.

education Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:21 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has released the admit card of KMAT Kerala December 2019 exam on its official website.
Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has released the admit card of KMAT Kerala December 2019 exam on its official website. (kmatkerala.in)
         

Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) has released the admit card of KMAT Kerala December 2019 exam on its official website. The KMAT Kerala exam will be held on December 1, 2019. The exam is being held for admission to MBA course for the academic year 2020.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the exam can download their KMAT admit card at kmatkerala.in.

Steps to download KMAT Kerala admit card: 1) Go to the official website of KMAT Kerala at kmat.kerala.in 2) Enter your application number and password in the login space on the left 3) Click on login 4) Admit card will be displayed on the screen 5) Take a printout and download its on your computer too.

Read the details provided on the admit card properly.

Note: Visit the official website of KMAT Kerala 2020 for latest news and update on the examination.

tags
top news
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Bengal Guv preps for 600 km road trip after Mamata govt declines chopper
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Only 2 judges back Sabarimala verdict, other 3 ask larger bench to review
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Amit Shah clobbers Cong over Rafale verdict ‘rebuke’, seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
Mamata Banerjee weighs in on Prez rule in Maharashtra, jabs Bengal Guv too
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
‘Amit Shah kept Modi in the dark’: Sanjay Raut on power-sharing pact
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
Japanese emperor to ‘spend night’ with goddess in last major accession rite
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
IPL 2020: From Ashwin to Rahane - Full list of player trades as deadline ends
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
India slams Pakistan’s ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Amit ShahSabarimala caseRafale dealAmazon Apple DaysDeepika PadukoneKapil SharmaChildren’s Day 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News